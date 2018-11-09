NTV’s Dennis Okari Marries Kamba Girl At A Secret Wedding, Betty Kyallo is History Now!

Top NTV Journalist Dennis Okari is officially taken!

According to a Heads Up source, the born again journalist tied the knot at a secret traditional wedding held in Ukambani.

The father of one has been dating his new wife for a while now, though he kept it on the low to avoid another bad omen after his highly publicized first marriage to a fellow TV anchor Betty Kyallo hit a dead end just weeks after their honeymoon.

The red and white themed traditional wedding was held on October 27.

The source also revealed that the wedding was attended by his close friends in the media who were strictly advised not to share any photos on social media.

Dennis married TV girl Betty Kyallo in October 2015, but the couple split after just six months, they were blessed with a baby girl. It later emerged that popular governor had an affair running with Betty and was rumuored to have even co-funded their Honeymoon.

Dennis was devastated and took it slow, accepted Jesus as his personal saviour and even briefly worked for BBC in London before he returned home.

Meanwhile Betty is still slaying but has was quoted by media that she was now ready to settle , looks like she has also healed and ready to move on.

Betty has custody of their beautiful daughter who from Instagram postings is an Okari true copy.

Things seem to be working out for Okari in 2018, he recently got a prime slot to anchor news at NTV, the 2nd largest TV station in the country, his investigative pieces are as popular as those of Jicho Pevu and he is also listed as a preacher in a fast growing church.

Well, we wish Dennis the best in life, a happy marriage and more blessing. Betty also has a chance to pick the pieces and match on to her dream life.

Amen!