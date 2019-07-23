No woman, my banana stem satisfies me well

Funny as it may sound, a man has shocked many by saying that he'd

rather sleep with a banana stem than sleep with women then get infected

with HIV/AIDS.

This is after an anonymous fellow called during Mbusi and Lion's show on

Radio Jambo where he confessed doing this crazy act.

He said "Where i come from, life wasn't easy until one day my uncle from

my dad's side took us in and become our provider. After some years he

did and my mum told me he was bewitched only for me to learn that he

died from AIDS."

The man went on to say that it was that situation that made him decide notto risk dying of the deadly

disease and the best option was sleeping with the banana stem (mgomba).

Mbussi then asked him how that works and the man said,

“What I do is, i have crafted the banana stem in some way, where I drill a hole and pour hot water into it

before proceeding to fulfil my sexual urges. I cannot marry because I get my urges satisfied,so women to

me can't do what my 'mgomba' does, why would i even want them?”