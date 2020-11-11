“No man can ever marry me, they are all childish”, KISS FM presenter Kamene Goro vows

Gorgeous Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro seems adamant she will never get married again, saying she does not want to disrupt her current happiness.



While speaking during the Morning Kiss show, the radio girl said marriage disrupts a person’s life.

“We were talking about a wedding happening someday, and I said nijikute getting married. My life is very okay right now, very peaceful. I have a nice house, a good job, my kacar, my family is happy, and I eat when I want to and sleep when I want to. Then someone wants to come into my life and disrupt all these? Do you know the stress of love?” Kamene posed.

Kamene has previously been on the record having struck out marriage among her priority list after being dumped by ex-husband.

“You know the way you have your goals and KPI’s? Marriage is not one of my KPI’s and goals,” she said.

“He broke up with me via WhatsApp. He couldn’t even spend his money to break up with me. I can guarantee you he is the most miserable man right now in the world,” she said.

@kamenegoro says the damage that comes with loving someone is greater. What is your experience from loving someone! #KameneAndJalas @@jalangoo

A post shared by Kiss 100 Kenya (@kiss100kenya) on Nov 10, 2020 at 9:58pm PST