NEW TREND ALERT: Almost all Nairobi classy ladies do not wear UNDERWEAR?

So the classy, basically the rich, are walking around, very tubeless, because it is trendy, just like we Hoof-Eaters are also walking around tubeless, because we cannot afford any socks

At the end of the day, we are all tubeless, aren’t we? It seems the less clothed one is, the more affluent they are

In the shanties we call call home, everything below the neck and above the knees, is private but for the beef eaters, the boundaries are redefined, especially for the ladies

A typical Nairobian lady only wears a catapult called G-srting over the ATM and one long t-shirt, that also looks like a dress and she is done

Ours back home in the villages, wear a kamisi, biker, an afuong’o, a skirt, two blouses, a kamata, kavunja the military boots, socks and even a kabuti

When you see someone un-clothes to swim in public, that’s not one of us, he is from North. A genuine Hoof-Eater cannot remove even a sweater in public, even at gunpoint

Having survived a scabies and chicken-pox attack in childhood, you wouldn’t wish to announce to the world that you are nowadays a very close relative of a leopard

Again, having survived another deadly rickets attack, you wouldn’t wish anyone to know that you are Wodu Wakiri the village wag, with your knocked knees

Even for important football tournaments, only the participating appendages are ejected as the clothes remain very intact. The only instance we can 100% undress is when swimming at the river, in that segment covered by thick bushes

By the way doctors have never accurately diagnosed the cause of bow legs and or knocked knees. They always blame it on a nutritional deficiency, when in reality, it is caused by legs warping from the weight of the stomach as children of the villages are known to over-eat cassava, yams etc

Great afternoon my fellow Hoof-Eaters!!