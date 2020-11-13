“My wife is not worth vehicles, just aeroplane”- man who wedded on a flight says

Nairobi street fashion enthusiast Adigo Digo has become the first Kenyan to say, “I do” 10,000 miles into the sky.

According to a post on his Instagram page, the model wedded his longtime lover aboard a Skyward flight.

Even though Adigo did not share the destination of the flight carrying the wedding congregations, he revealed that the ground was too much for their big day.

“I LOVE YOU….The ground is too much let’s fly beb….You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, just by the touch of your love. Love you my dearest wife!” He wrote.

Little details of the wedding are available; however, it was attended by the couple’s friends and family.

Blesing: Eish.. Sawa sawa congratulations, bro

Kiragu :It’s the uniqueness for me.

Keitany: Adigo akiwaambia Nairobi mzima niyeye mnabishana

Laniz: Am soo happy for you …alipendwa akapendeka