My music will get more dirty, listen to it or quit- Willy Paul aka Pozee

The Lamba Lolo song by Willy Paul was received with mixed reactions from his fans. The greatest number of his fans were disappointed in the song and they outrightly expressed their dissatisfaction through various social platforms.

Many people expected Willy Paul to be nice and maybe apologize for his offensive song, but instead, he promised to get nastier! Oh my! in fact, Willy Paul said that it is about to get lit! What should we expect next? Maybe lamba lolo as Ringtone Apoko suggested.

Taking to social Media, Willy Paul thanked his supporters telling them that they can choose to listen to his music or not depending on how they perceive him and his songs.