My husband trapped me with a rich man to test my loyalty and I failed- lady reveals

Need your help please There is a man who started chatting with me around March whom I met on a Facebook group. The man is good looking and has money. He began to shower me with beautiful messages and gradually came up with gifts.

We hadn’t met but eventually we met and I liked him more. Slowly we started planning a romantic outing and eventually we booked a hotel outside of town. I went there on weekends during the day. I lied to my husband that I was going to visit a cousin of mine who lives in the same locality.

We arrived at the hotel and went to the room. We showered and went to bed. However, just as we started to romance, the door was knocked so hard. The man looked scared but went to open the door. My husband walked in and found me naked.

He said to me: Now I have proven that you are not faithful to me. He told me that everything was in place to try me out because he always suspected that I will cheat on him if I had the chance. The man admitted it was true that he was hired to trick me. He got dressed and he and my husband left.

I was so ashamed that I didn’t go home, but I went to my mom and didn’t tell her why I was there.

The children are with my husband. How do I solve this problem? I’m so confused that I blame myself.

#Copied