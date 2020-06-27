My heart goes out to the men who married TROPHY WIVES.

With the layoffs, retrenchment, pay cuts et aĺ which have necessitated restructuring your financial needs, this is the time of reckoning to many a men.

Do you know why Nelson Mandela respected Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela even after their divorce?

When 38 year old Madiba married 22 year old Madikizela, he had a Treason charge hanging on him like the sword of Domicles. Consequently, his once thriving Law Practise alongside cde Oliver Tambo suffered.

Winnie, a newly wed had to sustain them on her salary as a social worker. She not only used her meager earnings to sustain them but to also entertain the hordes of ANC leaders who thronged her abode those days.

How many of you husbands are confident today that if you lost your job, your wife can sustain the family with the little she has without running to her mother, her friends, chama mates and Kilimani groups to bemoan the burden of feeding a “useless” man?

How many of you married wives not liabilities? How many of you can sit your wife down today and discuss soberly your financial constraints and move from a three bed roomed apartment to a one bedroomed house and she will not throw tantrums like a teething toddler?

How many of you get fucked by your women when you are broke? Haven’t we heard of wives who sleep in the full armour of the Lord when husbands have money issues. “Unatoa wapi nguvu ya kunipandilia, hiyo energy katafute pesa kama wanaume wenzako,” she scoffs.

We know of wives who will NOT spend a cent to buy food and will watch her husband accrue debts because, “si hiyo ni kazi yake” …

Young men who are not married, a wise man once said, “fools learn from their own experience, the upright man learns from the mistakes of others.”

Be wise when choosing a wife. Do not let a pandemic show you the kind of woman you ended up with. If you are only excited by skin complexion, butts and other trivialities- itchy anus begets smelling fingers. To be forewarned is to be forearmed



By Aoko Otieno via Facebook