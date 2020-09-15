My boobs boosting cost is more than a president’s salary – Vera Sidika reveals

Renown socialite turned businesswoman Vera Sidika has opened up on the cost she incurred while transforming her breasts.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with comedian Felix Oduwor on his famous show Bonga na Jalas on Monday September 14, 2020, Vera Sidika revealed that she spent a whopping Ksh2 million to have a breast surgery.

The socialite further revealed that she made a decision to adjust her boobs for them to look proportional. She further revealed that the transplant procedure was done in Beverly Hills.

“I decided to add my boobs to look proportional. My boobs did cost me Sh2 million to adjust. The transplant procedure was done in Beverly Hills,” she said.

Jalang’o also asked her to clarify reports that she is currently dating Nigerian sensation Burna Boy.

She however, dismissed the reports, terming them as just mere rumours. She maintained that Burna Boy has a girlfriend, and that they have nothing in common. She insisted that they are only friends.

The celebrity recently relocated her beauty parlor from Nairobi’s Westlands area to Nyali area in Mombasa. While confirming the development, she said that she was rebranding and looking to become bigger.

The spa boasts of a senior hairstylist trained from South Africa.