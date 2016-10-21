A MUST-READ: HOW MPESA CRIMINALS OPERATE;
SALOME (Not her real name) was woken up by an incoming call in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The caller identified herself as Patricia of safaricom Customer care centre. Patricia told her that her name was randomly sampled to be among the customers to answer a series of questions on their satisfaction with safaricom’s value added services. The caller had polished English and was very polite typical of Safaricom customer care agents.
Meanwhile, the caller took her through several advises when using safaricom services, particularly on the need to keep secret your Mpesa pin. When the conversation got deeper, the caller requested for Salome’s SIM CARD PIN to assist her(the caller) demonstrate a point. Note that the caller did not ask for MPESA pin and so it appeared completely safe.
The moment she finished giving the 4 digit SIM card PIN, the caller disconnected the call immediately. It was a few minutes past 6.00am and she could no longer use her phone. She then realized there was no safaricom network on her phone and thought her phone was faulty. She couldn’t do much as no shops were open at that time. At 8.20am after taking breakfast she went to a mobile phone repair shop just outside her house. She gave out her phone for repair, only for the technician to realize the phone was ok as it was working with other SIM cards. She was advised to replace her SIM card and did exactly that.
The replaced SIM card was now working but she had to activate her MPESA afresh so that she could pay for the replacement service. To her dismay, a whole Ksh 70,000.00 was missing from her MPESA. The balance as per the previous night was Ksh. 73,578.00. The new balance was Slightly over Ksh3000.00 YES, she gave the wrong information to a clever CRIMINAL.
NBI; THE CRIMINAL DID NOT NEED TO GET MPESA PIN TO STEAL THE MONEY
THIS IS HOW THE CRIMINAL TRANSFERRED THE KSH. 70,000.00;
Patricia(the criminal) was savvy enough to know that Salome wouldn’t have much problem giving her SIM PIN as the sim pin is NEVER used for MPESA. The criminal had bought a new inactivated sim to use for a SIM SWAP. As she communicated to Salome with one phone, the other hand held a handset with the inactivated sim, ready to do a SIM SWAP.
Immediately Salome disclosed her sim pin, the criminal did a sim swap; remember a sim swap only requires you enter the pin you originally used before losing the previous sim. The deal was done. He then activated MPESA using the same PIN as the START KEY and then proceeded to do the worst; Transferring a cool 70,000.00 from Salome’s line. All this time, Salome was waiting for shops to open to take her phone for “repair”. That’s how MPESA CRIMINALS OPERATE. BE WARNED!
Kindly share to help others.
Comments
wuod kisumu says
All these are kikuyus they are draining central bank and some on our phones stealing.
Anonymous says
Full of tribalism
mwanaasa says says
its true kikuyu ni wezi hata uhuru anajua….wewe niye tribal wacha.baba na kalonzo watawatuma home.
Anonymous says
Stupid jaluplo. Are all stealing mumias kikuyus. Malenge wewe
john says
Lie. That’s a twisted story. You can’t use the same pin as startkey.
Anonymous says
And SAFARICOM has been a big let down. They can track down on these thieves but always gives a lame excuse that it is a police case which they decline to avail the vital information on the again of transmission of the said cash
Anonymous says
sim pin is not same as start key
MARIAH says
Sim pin cannot be th same as mpesa pin, again can’t they they trace th criminal through th Number he has transferred th money nd where he withdrew th cash? When u call them to report such a criminal case u r told that is a police case, hw now?
Anonymous says
EVEN WHEN SMSs FROM CONMEN ARE FORWARDED TO 333 NOTHING HAPPENS.TOMORROW YOU GET SAME SMS
WHY YYYYYYYYYY?
Joe says
This guys liars with safcom guys coz they have all the information abt you… Safaricom is a big let down!
dennoh says
mpesa is activated using your old mpesa pin not the old sim pin.this cant be true..unless she used her sim pin as the mpesa pin
shakmaan says
Then safaricom should stop asking pple ways of improving their service if they cannot curb those minor issues
Am sure safaricom employees are doing this things
El jay says
Does not warranty my in put coz anyway.. Nothing will be done to the criminal yet safaricom has a way of stopping them!! How many cases have been reported? When the transaction has been done cant they trace the number to which its been sent? Its like seeing a man shooting an innocent child but not arresting him coz of no proof. Just bullshit!!
daniel obura oyomba says
really ?
Ronny says
Why to you safaricom not taking an immediate action to this thieves, i also lost my 20000 in this way and no action was taken up, so safaricom please style up and help your customer
kinyanjui says
you are a fool
kemmy says
Mpesa is activated using your old Mpesa pin as start key..any way people should avoid calls from anybody pretending to b customer care.mostly they call with airtel line confusing people
oloo says
you have to enter id no to activate mpesa account how did he get that?
Anonymous says
They milked her dry. This is a serious fraud that needs to be reported to a serious crime unit prevention.
Mūgwika says
All phones have an IMEI number, If Safaricom wants to, can track the owner, and the user, and the destination of the transferred money considering that all sims have first to be registered.
Someone is taking us for a ride.
Anonymous says
Thought an active sim cannot be swapped unless it went off
Maurice Odiko says
Why do these thieves use 0722000000,it means that these are Safaricom staff and please I’m sure if not Safaricom they liaise with old staff of Safaricom who still holds the company secrets. Please do something urgently I have been tried several times.
VERY DISAPPOINTED WITH THE SAFARICOM.
arap mashamba says
safariCON the bitter option.
Benter says
The naked truth is safaricom staff are involved that’s that’s why they sit bank and do nothing because it mat expose them further. Otherwise how do you explain their silence in most occasions airtel money nyale
Anonymous says
This thieves are insiders of safcom. How fod they know “salome” has cash
Kessy says
Kenyans be wary… why would I answer questions about quality of services at 6am?
The call time should have alerted the person being called.
Abel says
how can you activate m-pesa without national ID.this is safaricom themselves becoming conpeople
sipendi ujinga!
caleb says
I need a comment from the Safaricom guys abt this,if not then I treat this as rumours!!
Danny says
Mmm too much noise….. Kenya is approaching Nigeria
Anonymous says
This is an inside job from safcom people , how did the fraudsters know the amount of cash that was on the M-pesa . You can never swipe a phone when it is on , you cannot use the sim pin to activate M-pesa and lastly you need a national I/d to do this.
Safaricom staff after loosing their jobs , they become M-pesa fraudsters and most of the time they have the connection with the insiders.
Anonymous says
zambalicom msitubebe kama viazi, hiyo stori ni kama myth ni kama parable take care n safety of ur customers money
Magdaline says
sure, safaricom is a let down , they always say it’s a police case , when you go to police, they say it’s Safaricom customer care case and this thieves end up walking freely n continue causing more harm especially in Mpesa shops Mpesa assistants ending up the victims by paying huge amounts of stolen money, nowadays they are doing withdraws n after they you give them money, they do reverse the money back into their accounts and blocking your till for you not to notice . We are very insecure in safaricom hands. Am a victim as an agent assistant
luxkenya.com says
Stealing is stealing period!
Anonymous says
Safaricom are just thieves wacha nieke pesa kwa mattress period
Debris says
the writer is the thief, how did he knows that salome went for phone repair after this event? At the same time, where was he to see the thief holding two phones. who r u 2 c two events from both sides. why cun’t u hlp salome? . salome shuld start invstgtn frm the wrter. ” jakuo olund meru , kusekwalowa to un emuchakundiko mondo uwinj gimawawacho’
BENSON says
Apo saf awajasema ukweli huyu n mkora mwenyewe ataki mjue jinsi anapata doo this is huge device becouse aliona pesa sa salome na most anatumea namba ya safaricom agent so jisue enda bank bana na equetel 2jiokoe bure 2nangamia
Joseph says
The same thing happened to my uncle, luckily he only 1900shs on Mpesa
Chela says
When your property is stolen,your ex dump you,you are bewitched etc contact Dr Evans on +254713161455.Tried,tested and proven.