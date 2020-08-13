Must be tough being the owner of Charlie’s, the place office lover took your wife for a drink, toxic gang of 5 feel good women met

Photo: Radio comedian Jalango, he offers relationship tips on his morning show formerly at Milele FM’s Alex na Jalas and lately on Kiss FM’s breakfast show- Kamene & Jalas

Must be tough being the owner of Charlie’s.

Dude had one of the best restaurant pale Lang’ata Road at the SouthEnd Mall that met the brutal force the bulldozer’s end. It was a nice place, where working class, middle-class women with nails made of gold and the priciest human hair would sit and sipping coloured drinks in funny looking glasses sipping them using even funnier and crooked (literally) straws.

You know these girls aged 28-35, literally on top of the world; good job, good car, cute baby, a quickly disintergrating marriage, or with a baby daddy situation. Often, they are a toxic gang of 5 or 6 and when they meet in such restaurants like Charlie’s they are unruly, unapproachable, unless, you are tall, dark and handsome, and better if you are Luo(unless they have outgrown Luo men, as most girls are wont after their fingers get burnt.). Such girls can spot you, seduce you, sleep with you and when you start catching feelings or getting ideas, they dump you faster than a vice president in a Kenyan election. Unless, you have cable laying abilities of a man who has worked with Kenya Power since 1969. Then, they will contact you. If not, just like those job applications, don’t call, they will call you.

That Charlie’s was also notorious for office boyfriends. That is where they took your wife, when she told you she is having a drink with a colleague.

Despite the work the owner put in, SouthEnd Mall was demolished. And down went one of the best restaurants.

The owner took over the space formally housing Nakumatt Wabera St, across the City Hall. The Charlie’s owner has superior taste man. He did a superb job, giving an airy, dark, artsy space in town. Save for the watered down cocktail targeting wannabe college students, and the runaway prices, it was a good place to take girls who can’t go to Highlands or Sizzling.

Barely a year down the line, just as the place is becoming popular and profits are trickling down, Covid-19, send the restaurant business into a tailspin.

Just passed there, it is completely shut and looks like undergoing renovations. And the way they had all the space to implement the 1 metre distance…

Anyway. So where are office boyfriends and bosses treating your wives? Married women, where are you being taken to by your office baes?