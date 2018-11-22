Musician Willy Paul Speaks Out on VIAGRA Overdose

Controversial gospel musician Willy Paul has rubbished viral rumours that he was hospitalised Wednesday night after overdosing on sex-enhancement drugs.

A rumour made the rounds on social media and WhatsApp suggesting that the “Fanya” hit-maker got in critical condition during sexual activity with his Parklands-based lover.

“Gospel musician Willy Paul has been rushed to MP Shah Hospital after overdosing on a sex-enhancement drug alleged to be Spedra. Spedra is ten times stronger than Viagra. The controversial artiste was having a nice time with his girlfriend in Parklands Estate,” read the message, which was widely spread on social media.

And now, the gospel musician has come out to refute those reports.

In a video posted to his Instagram page Wednesday night, Willy Paul said: “I hear they are claiming that I am hospitalised after overdosing on sex-enhancement drugs. Honestly, even if you harbour hatred toward me, I don’t think it should get to that point. When God says ‘yes’ [to me], nobody can say ‘no’. If anything, your ‘no’ holds no power, whatsoever,” said Willy Paul.

“Who is that person, who claimed I was rushed to a Parklands hospital? I heard he said that I was on top of a woman, when Viagra effects overwhelmed me. Shame on you! Look for other ways of bringing me down. Willy Paul is here to stay. You’d wait – to no avail – to hear that I am admitted in hospital.

“Shame on you, and let me not discover who you are because, if I do, it would be messy. We’ve gotten too comfortable and casual with each other, [it is not good]. Guys, in their droves, texted me inquiring if I was okay, or whether I was admitted. To the peddler of that rumour, you will see fire,” said the “Njiwa” star.

Read more at eDaily