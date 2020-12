There is no room for more guesswork after female artist Femi One of the famous “utawezana” broke the internet with a picture of her new soul mate Sol Generation’s Nviri the Storyteller.

Many celebs normally shy off from engaging their fans in the comments section.

However for Femi one, is all easy, open, and interactive with her fans.

A couple of her fans asked whether she and Nviri the Storyteller are an item.

Femi one responded affirmatively confirming that Nviri is her babe.