Mt. Kenya Man Chops Off Penis for Failing to Get a Wife

A man bled to death in Embu on Monday after severing his manhood with a pair of scissors for lacking a wife.

Dominic Mugo, 56, passed on as he was being rushed to hospital by neighbours who responded to his distress call.

He locked himself in the house at around 7am and cut off his genitals for allegedly failing to get a woman to marry.

Shocked residents of Ngerwe village, Kibugu location in Embu North sub-county said women shunned Mugo owing to his history of violence.

The Star reported that Embu North deputy county commissioner Thomas Tumo said they have a report that the man was a bhang addict.

“He used to be violent and no woman wanted to have a relationship with him,” the administrator said.

“The villagers reported that he used to behave in violent weird manner. Some people treated him a madman.”

Tumo said the man’s neighbours have known him for raising false alarm hence the delay in response to his cries for help.

“The locals are used to hearing him cause a commotion. They ignored him and was only helped after he persisted,” he said.

The man’s body was taken to the Embu Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.