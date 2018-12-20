Morgan heritage set to close end year parties in Kenya alongside Diamond’s WCB

Jamaica’s award winning group Morgan Heritage is set to grace the much hyped end year party in Kenya dubbed Wasafi Festival 2018 at Uhuru Gardens.

The Jamaican stars will share the stage alongside celebrated Tanzania’s power house Diamond Platnumz and his WCB crew.

This will be the first time Diamond and Morgan Heritage will be performing their hit songs, Hallelujah and African Jamaican on Kenyan soil.

The two met at Fiesta Rwanda in Kigali sometime back and talked their way into a collaboration that took East Africa by storm.

Speaking about their upcoming performance by Morgan Heritage, the organizers, The Great Republic said, “We are thrilled to be the first event company in Kenya to do an event of such magnitude. We are bringing the three biggest genres of music among the youth on one platform. Fans of reggae, bongo and Kenyan music will get everything at the Wasafi Festival.”

Also, on the night, Pan African TV show, Coke Studio Africa 2019 will also be officially launched on stage.Fans of Coke Studio Africa 2019 will get a glimpse of the music show set to hit the screens in February 2019.

Tickets for the festival are available at www.tgrtickets.com for Kshs 2000 Regular, VIP Kshs 5,000, and Kshs VVIP 15,000. Wasafi festival is sponsored by Coca Cola Company.

The festival dubbed the biggest end year party in 254 will see Morgan Heritage also share a stage with Kenya’s Naiboi, Band Beca, Nadia Mukami and with WCB crew- Harmonize, Rayvanny, Queen Darlene, Mbosso, Lavalava among others. .