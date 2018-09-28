DRAMA: ”Monica Kimani And Joe Irungu ‘Jowie’ were Lovers, She Introduced Him to Family”- Cousin confirms

Latest details that have emerged confirm that Monica Kimani the woman who was murdered at her apartment in Kilimani area once dated Joe Irungu the main suspect behind the beastly murder before they fell apart over his behaviours of dating several women and publicly asking journalist and TV news anchor Jacque Maribe’s hand in marriage.

The cousin’s revelations contradicts late Monica’s brother George Thiru who had told local media that his sister had no sexual relations with her killer Jowie.

According to a cousin who declined to be named, Monica had even introduced the suspect to some family members a year back. The relative said that they were left in shock after they learnt through the social media that Irungu alias Jowie bad proposed to a Tv presenter. “It wasn’t a secret the Monica and Jowie were moving out and we don’t know what really transpired that led to the cruel death of our lovely cousin,” he said.

The cousin further added that they had received information that the deceased on arrival from Juba had a lot of cash in terms of dollars which was yet to be accounted for. “Some of her close friends have conferred with us that Monica had some good money which she intended to use during her tour in Dubai,” “We suspect that the killers were after this cash, we hope and pray that the real truth shall come out and justice will be done,” he said.