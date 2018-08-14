Millions Spent To Deliver Citizen TV Lilian Muli’s ‘Viusasa’ Baby, She Is Full Of Milk, Check Out Photo

MILLIONS Spent TO DELIVER CITIZEN TV LILIAN MULI’S “VIUSASA” BABY

By Milton Were

Lillian Muli is slowing getting her bearing back on social media after taking almost three weeks off to deliver her second child.

The news anchor even surprised her fans recently after sharing a photo, showing she’s already gotten back her curvy body and flat stomach.

Muli took time to thank the people that made it all possible and ensured everything jellied around seamlessly till baby Liam came. She delivered at Nairobi Hospital, one of the best and most expensive maternity hospitals in Kenya.

“It’s a late post but here goes. Thank you Nairobi Hospital for taking good care of me as I delivered my baby and after. From the CEO Gordon Odundo who stopped by to say hi (what a cool CEO no wonder he is at the helm of leadership at the Hospital) and the nurses who took care of me especially Esther who always made me smile and was so patient with me as she Showed me how to hold baby when breastfeeding and how to bathe him.” She posted on her social media handle.

“Many Thanks to the kind Matrons who always passed by to say Goodmorning. My Doctors Professor Koigi Kamau and his son Dr Kamau koigi, Dr Nyambura Kariuki (paediatrician) I am grateful. Baby and I had a wonderful time at the Hospital because you made us so comfortable. @official_cessp thanks for taking this.”

Muli gave birth on July 23 after some rather controversial nine months which involved Kenyans following her pregnancy on a popular online platform Viusasa. Her delivery, going by the video she posted on social media while thanking the staff, must have costed an arm and a leg but no worries for she got a health insurance cover

Muli was in the private wing and therefore might have parted with at least Ksh 250,000 –on the higher end– for a healthy, Liam.

But what a turn of events when she spiced it all with her new-look full photo that Kenyans did not seem too impressed with; some said she had tucked her tummy after-all!

Check out the photo she shared just two weeks after delivery, she looks stunning !



