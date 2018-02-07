Miguna’s Wife Opens About Challenges She Faced As Police Held NRM General in Detention

Photo: Miguna Miguna and Jane Miguna

Jane Miguna, who has been married to Miguna Miguna for the last 16 years has finally opened up about the whole Miguna ordeal. She narrated her frantic story to Macleans Magazine, a Canada-based publication.



The self-declared National Resistance Movement General Miguna Miguna was arrested on Friday last week, with no traces of his whereabouts until on Tuesday when he was presented in a Kajiado Court but failed to take plea. Miguna was later in the night deported to Canada

Mrs Miguna told Macleans Magazine that for several days, she “was frantic with worry, since the police failed to produce him in court as ordered, after several Kenyan media reports emerged speculating that her husband had been killed.”

“From Sunday to yesterday, the case manager at the Canadian high commission in Nairobi could not even be able to tell me if Miguna was dead or alive,” Jane Miguna said in an interview on Tuesday.

Jane further said; “That really worried me, because the commissioner was not even able to get information from the Kenyan government to assure her that they are holding him and he’s alive. Really, although she may have information but she is not giving it to me. At least somebody should be able to tell me, yes, he’s alive. But no. I was not told anything. They just say they are aware of the case and they are working on it.”

​

Jane said the hardest part for her was to hide the information from their three teenage children, after he failed to show up at home for several days, but was even more worried of them learning of the situation through social media.

“Miguna didn’t want them to worry, so I didn’t tell them about their father’s arrest, but I was afraid they would learn of it from social media,” she said. They were expecting their father to return on the weekend. “They are already asking why didn’t Daddy come, and I am just telling them he has an engagement,” she said.