Michelle Obama Skipped Kenyan Tour to Attend Beyonce’s Concert in Paris

Former United States President Barack Obama is in Kenya for a two-day visit.

However, his wife Michelle Obama, the former U.S. first lady, had skipped the Kenyan tour by her husband.

The two apparently had a stay in Tanzania prior to the Kenyan trip where they spent time touring the Serengeti National Park.

According to posts by Tanzania Tourism and Director for Presidential Communication Tanzania, Michelle and Obama were in Tanzania for 8 days at the Serengeti.

In Kenya, Obama had a low-key landing at JKIA with journalists not allowed to capture his arrival. He later met President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House before meeting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Having spent more than a week at neighboring Tanzania, the question most Kenyans would ask is why Michelle skipped Obama’s trip ‘home.’

Michelle was spotted letting loose at Beyonce and Jay-Z concert in Paris on Sunday night. She was with her daughter Sasha.