Men, Just Like Cars Should Be Taken For Test Drives Before Purchase.

It is a cinch that Men love cars. So much so that when he needs a “motivation” to get an erection, a picture of the latest make of a Bugatti will do the magic more impeccably than porn hub.

And just like cars, these men come in different models and with distinct specifications that one is often spoilt for choice especially for women eager to settle down.

Absolute care and caution is advised, do not fall for a brand new Mercedes and shun a Toyota jalopy since in reality, the latter might have a powerful engine (intellectual acumen) and can go for miles…if you catch the drift.

It is laughable to buy a car and ignore taking it for a self drive, in the event that is so, you solely have yourself to blame when you buy the car only to realize the legroom is too small for your comfort. There are many things about a car that you can only experience by sliding behind the wheel. Chances are you will be driving this car for years to come so it is pertinent that you be at ease with how it feels and drive.

Assuming you’ve gone through different models and have thus settled on this specific car, before you start the engine, sit in the car and just relish the interior décor, the aura, feel the seats and look out for things like head and legroom and once satisfied, ignite and hit the road.

Once on the road, check acceleration and the engine sound when you do so, try cornering; is it comfortable on a rough road?

Now apply the same analogy when picking a life partner dear lady. You’ll be with this soul for yonks or the fallacy called eternity which is impractical and elusive in this day and age where people divorce when they have grey hair and wear diapers.

Are you comfortably being with that man? Can you wake up next to him without makeup and he’ll still kiss you good morning, is he okay with your cellulites or uou have to undress in the comfort of darkness? Are you yourself around him, can you talk about everything and anything or do you wear this fake identity just to blend with him?

Can the man hold an intelligent conversation because a time comes when there will be less I love you(s) and more investment and career conversations. How does he react when angry? You sure do not want a man who will slap the daylight out of you at the slightest provocation including when he loses a bet or falls out with his boss.

Is he your choice or you settled for him because your friends or family think he is “afadhali?” Remember, your friends might think an Mac X is good for you but all you need is a Probox because after all, it is you who fathoms the terrains this car will maneuver.

You have to be certain he’s value for money, don’t settle for some squeaky and won out metal because everyone at your workplace is driving (married)

It is advisable to go for a car with low maintenance, do not settle for a man who seats around the house betting and drinking with friends while you are the one hustling, paying the bills and planning the future.

Take that man for a test drive and take your time while at it. This is a huge and important purchase so be sure you make the tolerable choice. If the brake pads are wasted, get them replaced or better yet, pick another model. Who wants to buy a car with wasted brake pads or back to the discourse, who wants to settle with a man who is a playboy and knocks anything?