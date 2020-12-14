Meet the Masaai man dating Betty Kyallo’s sister Mercy Kyallo, super rich!

Is Betty Kyallo’s sister Mercy dating? This is what many are asking after she posted photos rocking matching Maasai outfits with a mysterious man.

Betty Kyallo commented on the pictures and she wrote,



‘I love it when you’re happy.’

Gloria Kyallo, her younger sister wrote,‘Harusi tunayo, hatunaaa?’

Fans of Mercy flooded her post, trying to unravel the face of the mysterious man and others wished her nothing but the best in case he was her future bae.



simahkk Mbona our Moran amefichwa

nnanetoi Weuweeeee hapo kwa maasai kila kitu itakuwa sorted

The Yallo leather CEO has not come out to confirm whether she’s dating or not. Recently, she revealed that she was once in a toxic relationship.

‘I was in a very long-term relationship but I wasn’t happy and I think I tried to lose so much but I used to be so big. I used to run 4 times a month, like 10 kilometers. Watched what I was eating, I was on diet, salads always on these things,’she said.

But Kenyans will always be Kenyans. Kenyans are known for their queer behavior when it comes to unmasking things especially those involving love. Mercy Kyallo, a sister to popular media personality and CEO of Flair by Betty shared pictures over the weekend on her Instagram account having some time with an identified man who it’s alleged to be her ‘bae’.

Kenyans worked out, joined the dots and identified the lucky man via EdgarObare.

One of Edgar Obare’s fans actually acknowledged him as his brother-in-law and even shared his name with the public.

Below is a screenshot.

