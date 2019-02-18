Meet the man dating beauty goddess Zari after dumping music star Diamond

Ugandan socialite come business lady Zari Hassan popularly known as boss lady has shown to the world her new man who flushed a lot on the valentine day.



The mother of five left her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz on Valentine’s Day, 2018 because he constantly cheated on her but promised to continue parenting together.



The man who she says is not big on social media treated her fine on Valentine’s Day with a Louis Vuitton Flower Hobo shoulder bag, a teddy bear, balloons and chocolates.



The Brooklyn College director posted photos capturing just small bits of the new man in her life.

Last year she said that the next man she introduces to her children will have to be the perfect father figure and not one out to play games.



Zari’s ex Tanzanian singer got his new catch in kenya, a 23 year old radio presenter.

The two plan on tying the knot pretty soon but just a few months into the relationship, they have already called off their wedding once.