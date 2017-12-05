Kenya’s Top Elite MC ISRAEL ROBERT BURALE Bags The Prestigious American Leadership Award

Kenya’s top elite emcee Israel Robert Burale has been awarded the Men Impact Change Leadership Award. Men Impact Change Award is a US prestigious award given to men who bring positive change in the society.

Robert was awarded in a colourful event which took place in Raddison Hotel, Baltimore.

He also received an executive citation done by Baltimore County Executive Mr. Kevin Kamenetz. Robert was also in think tank session with other powerful speakers among them Christopher Preston and Sadiq Ali. The keynote speaker was Mr. Gary Rahman who delivered a powerful speech on ‘You Are born a winner’

Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill said “The price of greatness is responsibility” Burale was fated due to his responsibleness, commitment and dedication to leadership in the community.

Sonnie Njau and Mike Mugo (who also emceed the event), the brains behind Men Impact Change organized a very successful ceremony that brought together people from various parts of the world. The excellence of the function was evident

Also in the award list that night was a gentleman known as Dipo Adesima from Nigeria.

The evening was decorated with pomp and glamour and ended up with a classical dinner and dance.

According to the organizers one of the topmost on the list of Burale’s credentials is his readiness to do what is right at all times for the sake of the society. Having attended one of the most respected universities in Leicester, he is a man that lives up to the true meaning of his first name.

Sonnie Njau

Mike Mugo

Burale encourages those who have given up in life. He explains that at one time, he faced deep desperation and depression but with the counsel from a few wise men like Bishop David Muriithi , he managed to keep his integrity and moved on.

He went through a failed marriage but later on managed to recover, pick up the pieces and move on. He highly discourages a society that has no values and is a believer of “DON’T WRITE ANYBODY OFF”

Burale is a life coach, motivational speaker, pastor and top image consultant, PR and marketing strategist . He is the CEO of Readily Bold (RB) Company and also the President of Robert Burale School of Leadership. He commands respect from all and sundry.

Some of Burale’s teachings on relationships (Wife Material) are also available in ViuSasa, an App available in Google/Apple play store.