Marry or face disciplinary actions, Vihiga chief warns men above 25

Men who are above 25 years in Vihiga County have been urged to marry or face disciplinary action; Ebulonga location chief says he will ensure that youths who do not want to marry do so to ensure the progress of the society.

While speaking during the burial of Moses Maina the chief decried that majority of the youth who have attained the age of 25 do not want to marry.

He said that he will comb his area to ensure all men who about 25 years of age get married for the future prosperity of the society at large.