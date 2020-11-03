Marriage is good but failing to marry can even be better

By Jerome Ogola via FB

Marriage is good. People should marry. In fact there is a dead snake that enemies of hoof eaters walk around with, scaring prospective grooms, that financial stability is a prerequisite qualification for marriage

They say this knowing too well that wealth is very elusive to us, and financial stability is a dream a hoof eater cannot achieve even in dreams and we are more likely to age, grow gray hair and die of old age before we achieve this, and so we are supposed to curl ourselves out of competition and leave all the thatched ATMs for them

They want us to die with all our ammunition unused, and be buried with our full magazine and leave for them all thatched ATMs

As the president of the hoof eaters, I’d wish to clarify that the only thing every man must have before marriage is a bed and a new mattress. The others are others, mere added advantages. You can do without them

Marriage is important and everyone should marry, but it is also important that others don’t marry anyone. Take an example of the two prominent colonists of Nakuru County, Lord Delamere and Egerton

Delamere married and to date, his children and grand children keep wild animals in their vast farm, grabbed from Kenyans, who are suffocating in slums in Nakuru and other metropolises, for lack of an alternative settlement

Each time a native steps in the farm, for any reason, maybe to relieve himself, he is accused of trespass and shot on the buttocks, before he pulls up his pants

Several have died, quickly and permanently. How an African trespasses by venturing in the land of his ancestors is the paradox here

Back to the theme, on the other hand, Egerton never married anyone, didn’t have any descendant and so bequeathed his vast farm to the establishment of an institution of higher learning, Egerton University

To date the institution continues to nurture professionals in all fields, who go ahead to change the fortunes of the society in many ways

The story wouldn’t be the same if Egerton married. This is a reason, marriage is good but failing to marry can even be better

Ama namna gani wangwana?