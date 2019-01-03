Marriage and love, Rachael Ruto seems to be a perfectionist in it, take a look

It’s just plain curiosity to wonder how Rachel Ruto works outside the position of power; in her marriage and as a mother. What makes her and her marriage and motherhood stand out, can be easily seen through the following pictures which are shared online reminding us that she’s as normal as us.Image result for rachel ruto huggingThere is nothing that threatens the security of a wife than the thought of another woman competing for the attention and affection of her husband. Nothing is more painful. Nothing is more disrespecting. Nothing is more insulting. Nothing is more belittling and degrading.

Marriage flourishes when the couple works together as a team; when both husband and wife decide that winning together is more important than keeping score. Good marriages don’t just happen. They are a product of hard work.

Your children are watching you and forming lasting opinions on love, commitment, and marriage based on what they see in you. Give them hope. Make them look forward to marriage.Image result for william ruto and family.

Husbands: The reason why other women look attractive is because someone is taking good care of them. Grass is always green where it is watered. Instead of drooling over the green grass on the other side of the fence, work on yours and water it regularly. Any man can admire a beautiful woman, but it takes a true gentleman to make his woman admirable and beautiful.

When a husband puts his wife first above everyone and everything except God, it gives his wife the sense of security and honor that every wife hungers for.Image result for rachel ruto and familyOne spouse cannot build a marriage alone when the other spouse is committed to destroying it. Marriage works when both husband and wife work together as a team to build their marriage.

Beyond all the power-couple feats they accomplish on the reg, the Rutos are also pretty much the definition of #relationshipgoals.