Jackie Maribe DUMPED Itumbi for A Dubai Based Bouncer, Was Engaged To Another Woman Last Year

When she unveiled a burly hunk as her man, many were taken aback and caught off-guard.

For years, many have bore the notion that Citizen TV’s damsel Jacque Maribe was dating State House digital bot Denis Itumbi.

It has however been revealed that Maribe’s hot catch is none other than Joe “Jowi” Irungu,a bouncer in UAE and comes from Nakuru County.

Jowi is a private security guard and recently worked with various politicians as their private security guard, the socialite who is a great friend of loud mouth chauvinist and Capital FM’s Joe Muchiri has tried to keep a low profile.

The socialite man recently erased his history from various social media platforms except for Instagram where he maintains a sketchy profile. He has even since marked it private.

The bouncer recently sought donations from his friends claiming that one of his relatives was sick, something which later proved to be false.

It is not clear when Jowi met jacque but only l year, he was engaged to one Maureen Kahehu.

It seems things didn’t work out and both deleted every link between the two from their social media pages. In fact, Maureen deleted her account. Friends of Joe and Maureen have revealed that the breakup was with a lot of drama after Maureen found out online that Joe is dating Jacque Maribe.



Her love life has however not been shy from controversy. She has been linked to DP William Ruto, Comedian Erick Omondi, Denis Itumbi,Oliver Mathenge of the Star among others.