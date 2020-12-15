Mamito hits on Shakilla after a viral video with husband comedian Eddie Butita

Shakila is proving she can’t get enough in one man. The teen socialite appeared in a video in which she was chasing around Eddie Butita in a hilarious video shared out on Eric Omondi’s Instagram stories.

It is hilarious given the fact that it is public that Eddie is Mammito’s boyfriend and Mamito is overprotective of her man.

Besides that, Eddie recently called out Shakila the queen of the streets for sliding in his DM with temptation.

The queen of the streets sliding into Eddie’s DM didn’t augur well with Mamito who blasted Shakila in disgust.

And here they go again, Shakila in bikini chasing around Eddie who fears for his relationship and reputation.

In the video, Eddie is seen dodging Shakila referring to her as a scandal.

Eddie is heard complaining that “huoni hii ni scandal inanifuata. I have an image to protect”.

Have some glimpse of Shikila chasing around Butita

Three months ago Shakilla found her way into Eddie Butita’s DM and Mammito was not ready to entertain such nonsense. This comes shortly after the socialite confirmed that not even a TV remote is safe around her!

Mammito not ready to lose Butita

Judging from how scarce good men are, Mammito could not let this young socialite near her man. Responding to the post shared by Eddie; Mammito went on to drop a hilarious comment.