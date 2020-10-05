Maisha Magic producer DAUDI ANGUKA surprises veteran journalist LOLANI KALU

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka Banana Peddler

Award Winning Maisha Magic Producer also Chief Executive Officer of AR-Film TV Mr. Daudi Anguka has come to the rescue of retired veteran NTV television journalist Lolani Kalu.

Mr. Daudi Anguka who is also the producer of popular cultural local TV program PETE that airs on Maisha Magic East surprised the TV legend with a set of work station that will enable him create his content and sell it to media houses.

Among the items contained in the work station package are a brand new computer and a readily installed premium editing software to make his work easier and get him back on track.

This marks the second time Mr. Anguka and his PETE crew is paying the legendary culture-rich journalist a visit.

Asked what he would wish for during the initial trip, Lolani said he would be good to go if he acquired a good computer and software, among other things that would enable him jumpstart his career and make ends meet.

Mr. Anguka’s gesture comes a few days after Lolani’s plight was highlighted in the media. He said after retiring from NTV, he had a few savings that he frittered after being misadvised by a few friends known to him.

He therefore elected to relocate to his village where he has been taking care of his ailing dad. He also says his health started to deteriorate owing to the hard times in the village.

While at NTV, he starred and produced many cultural programs including the award-winning Malimwengu that was widely watched across the globe.

He was discombobulated upon receiving the media consignment from Anguka and his team and promised to make good use of them.

Speaking to Kenya-today team on phone, Mr. Anguka said he is contemplating on having Mr. Kalu premiere in PETE as guest artist as a side hustle so that he can get extra coins to enable him fund his content creation.

Mr. Anguka, who also produces an avalanche of local production series including Nyanya Rukia and NTVs Kaidi, said he is confident Lolani will get back to his heydays given his ken on cultural matters.

“I was touched when I saw Lolani’s sad story. This is a legendary journalist who taught us many things related to our culture as a nation. Lolani inspired most of us. He travelled far and wide across the country to ensure we get the very best of our culture. We can’t neglect him like that. I and my team will ensure the veteran is back in business so that he can keep teaching our people especially children about culture. I am in discussion with my crew and soon we shall have a debut in PETE.” Said Mr. Anguka.

On his side, Lolani said if he’ll be happy if given a chance to feature in PETE as guest artist so that he can catch up with his friends who are also veteran actors like Gillie Owino alias Msiri, David Namanje alias Kiza among others.

“I’ll feel honoured if I get a chance to feature even as a guest artist in PETE so that I can catch up with most of my former friends like Kiza, Msiri, Bundes are Mfalme Zurui. I believe, together we can make a difference in our society” said Lolani.