Mafisi on fire after pictures of “AKORINO” model goes viral

Fashion model Pesh had a rough time that forced her to apologize after her swimming costume photos landed her in trouble with a section of her fans sending social media crazy.

Pesh, who became a nationwide sensation due to her beauty recently shared some photos in one of the most conservative swimming costumes ever but people felt that her mode of dressing did not represent the values of a good ‘Akorino’ lady.





“I would like to apologize to anyone who might have been offended by any images posted on my social media pages. I believe that people can express themselves in very many ways and still have their morals intact. The images shared were innocent but the conversation that arose from them DON’T match with what I stand for as a young Akorino lady. Thanks for your support and I wish you all a lovely week.” Pesh apologized

