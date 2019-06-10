“Madem watakukataa tu” stop embarrassing boychild, Singer Ringtone told after his arrest

Kenyans on twitter have criticized the move by gospel artist Ringtone to advertise his need for a wife.

Ringtone who was arrested in the afternoon today at co-operative university holding placard will spend a night with detectives.

Here are some comments:

They have arrested Ringtone and his English too.#RingtoneArrested pic.twitter.com/Uu9ZEW5fV7 — Perry Memo (@PeryMemo) June 10, 2019

When you are busy "daraing" naked ladies on stage on Gospels music, this happens. Endelea "kudundaing". Hata tudem twa Co-operative University tumekataa #Ringtone? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Balaa sana #RingtoneArrested. pic.twitter.com/jAQUG3b28Q — Ambani_Ambani (@Ambani_Ambani) June 10, 2019

who told Ringtone that students are looking for husbands #RingtoneArrested 😁Apoko akamatawa akifanya upoko cooperative university Karen. pic.twitter.com/9Z6YsBpEMA — BENSON MANOTI (@benson_birari) June 10, 2019

#RingtoneArrested

Just look at this niggas name,pure prostitution… Hehe Ringtone aPOKO pic.twitter.com/eKG4OvdKje — B. R. I. A. N. (@OfficialKosgei) June 10, 2019

This is how ghels are now fighting for ringtone a-poko…. Feminists mko wapi?#RingtoneArrested pic.twitter.com/yTKqwE1jg2 — Kikuyu 🇰🇪 (@clemomsanii) June 10, 2019

#RingtoneArrested

I now understand why companies insist you have to be good in oral and written skills😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JEuoM88Ejb — dk dukes (@dk_dukes) June 10, 2019