Lupita Nyong’o Lands a Jaw Dropping Deal with World Top brand Calvin Klein

Award winning Hollywood actress and daughter of the soil Lupita Nyong’o, has secured yet another lucrative deal as Calvin Klein’s brand ambassador of a new fragrance, to be launched on the 15th of August this year.

Lupita will be repping the brand alongside fellow actress 24-year-old Irish-American Saoirse Ronan.

I am Woman is said to denote a group of individuals with a distinctive voice and unique selves which is what the two brand ambassadors signify in their roles as actors and in person.

She was the first ever black ambassador for Lancôme who even got the chance to name a line of products after her favorite memory of Jacaranda Bloom growing up.

The world most beautiful woman according to People in 2014 has also graced covers of multiple high end magazines and modeled well-known brands on the streets and the red carpet.

During one of her official visits to Kenya, Lupita returned as a Wild Aid Global Elephant Ambassador.