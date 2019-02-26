Lupita celebrates Khaligraph Jones on his “Yego” son, OG cant keep quiet

Rapper Khaligraph Jones is a happy man after receiving mad love and support from Kenyan Holywood actress Lupita Nyong’o.

Lupita took to Instagram to share a video of her jamming to Khali’s ‘Yego’ song which got the rapper’s attention.



Khaligraph re-shared the video thanking Lupita for the support.

“International songs getting international Recognition from international people, Big shout to @lupitanyongo for bumping Yego, the OGs are respected #RESPECTTHEOGS#mrinternational” wrote Khaligraph Jones.

This comes barely a month after Khali’s insistent call for Kenyan media to play more Kenyan music.