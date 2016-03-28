WHY Luo Ladies are NEVER KNOWN to BRAG about their Beautifully shaped Buttocks and Cleavage

By Hon Jim Bonnie
Luo ladies have never been known to brag about their buttocks and cleavage and in terms of principles, they rank among the most principled Queens in the world.
They, and their men, are more concerned about what’s in the brains than the contents of their butts and breasts.
This is because Luo ladies are naturally endowed with indomitable behinds thus having big butts is never viewed as an achievement neither is it worth any plaudits.
We Luos attach more weight on the content of the brain though the size of the buttocks is a factor but not the foremost requirement.
That’s why before we seduce a lady, we enquire about her education and intellect. Factors like public speaking is an added advantage before we go to the body physique.
What we Luo men celebrate in women is not buttocks or cleavage because we were born seeing them in the village or in Runda or Karen.
In fact, having big buttocks is a watermark in most Luos ladies. It’s not an achievement.
Luos only celebrate and reward achievement in in academia, talent, sports politics et cetera.
Here is where Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch of ICC comes in, Lupita Nyong’o comes in, Mrs. Ogot comes in, Michelle Obama comes in, and many more.
Therefore any Luo lady taking pride in big buttocks and cleavage like that idiot I’ve seen on social media calling herself socialite displaying her cleavage and inviting Jesus to come and suck her tits during this Easter must be banished from the land of the intellects.
Why can’t we just leave such behaviors to our great friends from Mt. Kenya who excel in them? 😜😜
Opus Dei Wuod Hellena JPT
Comments
Anonymous says
But infested with jiggers a direct ticket to hell.
Anonymous says
Nora says
That lady Bel Akinyi also mocked Jesus just like baba.
May she contract Ukendi before easter ends
Anonymous says
MRS OBAMA IS NOT LUO….BUT DO I SAY…ACCORDING TO PROF GATES OF “FINDING YOUR ROOTS” TV SHOW..NO SLAVES FROM EAST AFRICA EVER MADE IIT TO THE AMERICAS…MOST BLACK AMERICANS CAME FROM GHANA,LIBERIA,SIERRA LEONE AND NIGERIA…THOSE IN SOUTH AMERICA…CAME FROM ANGOLA,CONGO REGIONS….
Moses kuria says
Anonymous says
Benjamin Magara says
LUOS SH’D RESPECT GOD FIRST, EVEN RAILA MWENYEWE. HERODE WA BIBILIA ALIKULIWA NA MINYOO ATI AKAFA KWA KUKEJELI MUNGU NA KUJIFANYA KAMA MUNGU. THERE4 GOD MUST BE RESPECTED BY ALL PEOPLE REGARDLESS OF THEIR POSITIONS. TUNAPENDA BABA, LAKINI KWA ILI LA MUNGU HAPANA.
Anonymous says
the wife of Obama is a luo fullstop. the reason? go to Havard law school and you’ll be taught.
Jake says
Mbona harambee stars inatandikwa na kila nchi Guinea Bissau the size of county here in Kenya
kujidanya tu
Jake says
kujidangaya tu
Mau mau says
If you ask me Luo ladies brains are centered at there bursts.girls fm central are proportionally built small beautiful asses beautiful faces with pointed noses coupled with good manners you will see them in Westland , runda ,and they are allergic to slums
Itsokay says
Dont forget chicken legs and high mileage, wrinkled sagging pussies
Protus wanjala says
Whether one is shapeless or has agood shape is God’s work,and so none can question his plans
willy says
harambee stars,poor name.jamani we must change the Name to health name like Kenya stars.
ellyoj says
The person has express what they give first priority in their community an infact it is true. You too just express yours but not abusing or contradicting the truth because of jelousy. I too am doing research and i will come up with result soon a bout rift valley community SIO KUTUSIANA with no qualified positive comment.
ras says
anonymous says
Its true….ive done field work research… And not only the enviable body physique and brains….. But also these ladies know how to cook and are very organised…. Luo ladies are toooo blessed!
anonymous says
