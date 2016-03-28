WHY Luo Ladies are NEVER KNOWN to BRAG about their Beautifully shaped Buttocks and Cleavage

By Hon Jim Bonnie

Luo ladies have never been known to brag about their buttocks and cleavage and in terms of principles, they rank among the most principled Queens in the world.

They, and their men, are more concerned about what’s in the brains than the contents of their butts and breasts.

This is because Luo ladies are naturally endowed with indomitable behinds thus having big butts is never viewed as an achievement neither is it worth any plaudits.

We Luos attach more weight on the content of the brain though the size of the buttocks is a factor but not the foremost requirement.

That’s why before we seduce a lady, we enquire about her education and intellect. Factors like public speaking is an added advantage before we go to the body physique.

What we Luo men celebrate in women is not buttocks or cleavage because we were born seeing them in the village or in Runda or Karen.

In fact, having big buttocks is a watermark in most Luos ladies. It’s not an achievement.

Luos only celebrate and reward achievement in in academia, talent, sports politics et cetera.

Here is where Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch of ICC comes in, Lupita Nyong’o comes in, Mrs. Ogot comes in, Michelle Obama comes in, and many more.

Therefore any Luo lady taking pride in big buttocks and cleavage like that idiot I’ve seen on social media calling herself socialite displaying her cleavage and inviting Jesus to come and suck her tits during this Easter must be banished from the land of the intellects.

Why can’t we just leave such behaviors to our great friends from Mt. Kenya who excel in them? 😜😜

Opus Dei Wuod Hellena JPT