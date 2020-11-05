Lunatic Miguna Miguna offers to swear in Donald Trump as the USA Peoples President

Kenyan Canadian top international barrister Miguna Miguna has sent out a message to USA president Donald Trump with an offer to swear him in as The United States of America- ‘People’s President’.

Taking to social media, Miguna said he is an experienced Barrister and Solicitor, and he had received a request from millions of Kenyans to swear him in, and that he should get in touch with him so that they can discuss his legal fees and other expenses.

“To Mr. Donald J. Trump: I am an experienced Barrister & Solicitor in Ontario, Canada. I have received instructions from millions of Kenyans asking me to swear you in as “The People’s President.” Please get in touch so that we can discuss my fees and other incidentals.

Yours very truly,

KMM LAWYERS P.C.

Miguna Miguna,” Miguna posted on his social media handles.

His request to Donald Trump came after a section of Kenyans created memes, of Raila Odinga referring the US President to Miguna Miguna to swear him in as People’s President after he complained of election Fraud, and threatened to move to challenge the election at the US Supreme Court.