Love In The Air: Meet The Governor Who Will Marry Citizen TV Presenter Joey Muthengi

By Mpasho

Citizen tv’s morning show ,day break presenter Joey Muthengi broke the air yesterday by answering the highly rumoured relationship with a Kenyan Governor which we won’t disclose now.

Joey Muthengi posted a picture of her sister who got married recently and the wedding looked quite expensive and of course, Joey killed it. The comments on that picture made Joey open up.

Something Joey has been throwing all over her social media is that she is dating a governor, which one? we have no idea.

So Joey Muthengi looking all gorgeous posted a picture of her sister and husband. Then the comments flooded.

Frasha from P-unit commented saying:

Your next #lafamilia

This is what sparked some comments. Another fan asked when her wedding will be and Joey had an answer:

Next year 😅

Then the governor story came up again. So yes, Joey is dating a certain governor. But who could this be who is not married?

From the many comments on when she was getting married, she posted another picture after a long day at the wedding and posted:

Tired but happy. Showed Governor your comments, asked him when our church wedding is akasema tutapanga pole pole 😅😅. Seriously tho. #BibiYaGovernor

You heard it from the horse’s mouth herself. So stop giving her pressure, her time is coming and it will be as soon as next year.

Joey confessed during their money show, Daybreak that she loves old men. So now that we have enough hints, we need to unveil who this old governor is. We just hope she is not settling to become a second wife.

If she gets married, she’ll join a list of other celebrities who have married this year after KTNs Mary kilobi married with Cotu sec.gen. Francis atwoli