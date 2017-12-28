List of 16 Shisha Flavours Laced With Cocaine, Heroin and Bhang. Banned By Government

If you a shisha smoker, then it is possible that you have consumed heroin and cocaine as well.

Following isa list Shisha flavours that were found to contain bhang, heroin and cocaine,they were banned on 26June 2014 by the National Campaign Drug Abuse(NACADA) in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, THE BAN was however never effected.

The 16 Shisha flavours include:

1. Al fakher strawberry flavor,

2. Al fakher orange flavor,

3. Al fakher two apples with mint flavor,

4. Al fakher vanilla flavor,

5. Al fakher two appeals flavor,

6. Al fakher guava flavor,

7. Al fakher orange with mint flavor,

8. Al fakher orange flavor(positive for morphine)formulated kuber,

9. Formulated kuber(positive for morphine)

10. Strong formulated shisha cocktail,

11. Medium formulated shisha cocktail,

12. Mild formulated shisha,

13. Al fakher energy drink flavor,

14. Al fakher packet strawberry flavor and

15. Al fakher chocolate with mint flavor.

16. Nakhla molasses tobacco apple flavor,

Addressing the press in his office, NACADA chairman John Mututho said that the products should be withdrawn from the market immediately and any users found consuming should be arrested.