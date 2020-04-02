List of lies, inconsistencies Brenda coronavirus patient told on TV

BRENDA and BRIAN INSPIRATION(BBI) FACT CHECK!

1. Brendah told NTV that Brian was her boyfriend who came to pick her from the airport

Fact Check/inconsistency

When interviewed on Citizen TV she changed the narrative saying that she came to know Brian in the isolation ward at Mbagathi

2. Brendah said that she had been in Isolation at Mbagathi for 23 days

Fact Check/inconsistency

It is 19 days since the first case was reported

3. Brendah said she used several trains in London

Fact Check/inconsistency

She later said she was in London for less than an hour, not enough time to connect, she had to run to check in…

4. Brenda said Brian was his Boyfriend

Fact Check/inconsistency

She later changed, saying she did not know Brian, she only saw him enter his house and go out.

5. Brendah and Brian got sick at different times, went to hospital at different times but since they are lovers, got healed and released at the same time !! amazing !

6. Is the government using alphabetical order when healing and releasing the corona patients starting with B? My friends Zechariah, Zipporah and Zainabu be patient, mtafikiwa tuu

Nobody can stop reggae/propaganda. Check out this very petty dish at Brenda:

BRENDA MUST JUST COME SLOW:

1. When was your hair made to look sexy?

2. How can you be healthier than the minister yet he is more paid and not sick nor haven’t been isolated?

3. Who leaves US and and goes to visit friends elsewhere? Is your family so disorganized?

4. You can’t recover and talk more than Radio Jambo and Milele Combined.

5. Where is the accent nanii

6. You don’t add years when you move from NTV to CITIZEN

7.Who picked you at the airport and where are they? Cause you hugged and exchanged kisses and chums? Where is the taxi driver?

8. You can’t be coughing and googling stuff, and how did you go to Mbagathi when coughing, if you were cautious, how did you travel?

9. How do you talk to cleaners and doctors when their mouths are guarded and fully in gears? how do you shout to nurses through windows yet you are the first patient? So you had no masks?

10. How do you Google things and write when you are on critical condition?

KUJA POLE POLE NANII 😁