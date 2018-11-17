List of top guests who attended Hon Naisula Lesuuda’s wedding, Hon Murkomen Not Invited

Samburu West MP Hon Naisula Lesuuda was walked down the aisle by her longtime boyfriend Robert Kiplagat in a colorful wedding on Saturday

The invites only wedding was held in Samburu and was attended by high profile guests who are also close friends of Hon. Lesuuda and her husband. As was expected Hon Murkomen was not invited for obvious reasons

The guest list included top politicians in country who included Governors, Senators, and Members of the National Assembly among others. Here is the list:

KANU Chief and Baringo senator Hon Gideon Moi

Kirinyaga Governor H E Ann Mumbi Waiguru

Mt Kenya supremacists and Gatundu MP Hon Moses Kuria

Muranga Woman Rep Hon Sabina Chege

Nominated MP Hon Cecily Mbarire Ampaa

Chief Administrative Secretary Hon Rachel Shebesh

Speaker Hon Beatrice Elachi

Diplomat Yvonne Khamati

Murder suspect ex TV journalist Jacque Maribe.

The former journalist and Nominated Senator’s wedding comes about a year after she got engaged to her Robert Kiplagat. The two got engaged on December 31st, 2017. She is a daughter of a renown pastor in Samburu.

Read also: It saps ENERGY trying to get a Kalenjin lady for a WIFE. . .



