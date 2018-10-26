Citizen TV Anchor Lilian Muli Confirms Status After Rumours Of Break-Up with baby daddy

Citizen TV News Anchor and viusasa ambassador, Lilian Muli seems to be hanging onto onto her man after rumours of an imminent break up hit net three days ago. Lilian is still on maternity leave after delivering a boucing baby boy name Liam aka wa-Viusasa

The TV siren had posted a photo of a black rose on Instagram with a caption written “The END”, leaving thousands of her fans curious with speculation doing rounds that her relationship with his Kisii handsome was heading rockbottom.



Last time we saw the black rose was when Zari Hassan posted it on her profile, announcing her separation from Diamond Platnumz.

Some fans encouraged her noting that it was not the end of everything.

“The end of a matter is better than the beginning thereof. It shall be well.”

“Whenever you Mark as the #END make sure it really is, carry your hear, body and soul with you. If it’s really the end let it be left behind. This applies to anything.”

“Whatever it maybe but choose to focus on the positive. It’s well blessed mama,” another fan commented.

Lilian has not expounded or explained anything about her post but we hope that everything is OK in the Lilian Muli – ville.

Fans were quick to question exactly what had come to an end, as she has always appeared happy online, and posting only positive content on her page.



Well, two days after the rumour went viral, Lilian downplayed the the alleged doomsday and hinted that she was going for a dinner with her boys meaning they are solid together. She shared a photo wearing romantic red confirming that all was ok, and that the complicated status was just out of nowhere..



She even went further to post another picture with a friend confirming she was happy!



Ok, guys Lilian is happy and strong with his Kisii man, its not common for a Kamba to drop a Kisii, there is magic, logic, chemistry and biology behind the myth!