Lilian Muli caught out with ex-husband two days after Kisii billionaire Dumped her

Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli spent Boxing Day with her ex-husband, Moses Njuguna Kanene and their son Josh, just 48 hours after breaking up with her latest baby daddy business mogul Jared Nevaton.

Lilian, who has been in the news following her bitter breakup with Nevaton, whom she has branded a ‘community husband’, took to social media to post a picture of her ex-husband and their son Joshua Munene.

“Sunshine even on rainy days with Kanene and Josh,” she captioned the picture.

Wedding and Divorce

Lilian and Moses Kanene got married in September 2009 in a highly publicized wedding at the Windsor Golf and Country Club and divorced in 2016.

When she filed for divorce in 2016, the TV personality cited adultery, cruelty and desertion as the reasons why she wanted the court to annul her marriage.

But even after their divorce, the two have always had a cordial relationship.

Last year during Father’s Day, the news anchor wrote a glowing tribute for her former hubby.

Altercation with waitress

Following her divorce, a video of the beauty getting into a verbal altercation with a waitresswent viral.

Later, she attributed the incident to drinking too much due to stress brought about by the divorce.

“I started drinking a lot when I left Josh’s dad. I had moved from Karen, got a new life with Josh, but one day, after three years I realized that I was actually separated and trying to wear a face that everything was okay; all while still looking good on TV.

“I had a public meltdown. I screamed at someone at a restaurant and a patron recorded the entire incident which later went on social media,” she said.

According to the mother of two, the incident made her realize how fake her friends were

Moses Njuguna Kanene profile

Moses Njunguna Kanene Moses Kanene is a conversation specialist with interests in tourism, technology, community wealth, and sustainable livelihoods. He holds a Bachelors in Public Administration and Government from the University of Nairobi and a Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing and Business Administration from the Kenya Institute of Management. Moses Kanene also has postgraduate qualifications from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and Keller Graduate School of Management.

Between 1994 and 1995 Moses worked as a research assistant at the University of Nairobi. In 1997, he joined Elite Vacations Limited and served as a marketing assistant. Later, Moses moved to Payne & Webber and took on the role of the head of sales and marketing team. At Payne & Webber, he was instrumental in pushing regional development ventures leading to net revenues of over $ 1 million. Subsequently, in 1998, Moses Kanene assumed the position of Marketing Specialist at the African Wildlife Foundation. He served at the African Wildlife Foundation for over ten years.

Currently, Moses is the Chief Executive Officer of Conservation Enterprises Africa. Moses Kanene’s forte includes financial oversight, project management, and strategic development and implementation. He has also co-authored journals in Marketing Strategy and Management.