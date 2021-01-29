Lies levelled against ODM by Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura

ALLEGATIONS BY HON. ISAAC LIVE ON CITIZEN TV TODAY MORNING.

It is FUNNY to hear one Isaac Mwaura claim on Live Television show (to be precise Citizen Tv) today morning that, our Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and I sponsored the chaos witnessed in Githurai yesterday.

He has made it LOUD and clear that the violence meted on my boss HE Raila Odinga was planned, organized and funded my the two of us.

That is his own opinion which is happily be entitled to.

Having said that, I want to make it clear as follows;

1) Yesterday, very early in the morning, Mwaura visited Githurai market, the venue of our planned rally, invited Bodaboda riders and other youths against the meeting. He then gave them Ksh. 200 each to cause mayhem. He was accompanied by area MCA. The instructions he gave were, “make sure you disrupt the meeting and if possible mpasue vioo za gari ya huyo Mzee”… a young man who was present confided in us.

2) As at 7￼am yesterday, moments after Mwaura had left, their social media spin master Dennis Itumbi had began posting how the traders had been harassed and forced to close their businesses for fear of chaos (which they had planned the previous night at the hotel owned by Hon. Moses Kuria in Utawala). The posts are still live on his social media accounts. Infact journalists kept calling me to enquire if the event was still on in view of the posts by Itumbi.

3) Mwaura, Kuria, Nixon Korir and some youth leaders allied to Tangatanga wing that is headed and funded by DP William Ruto attended the said meeting that plotted the violence in Githurai. The so called leaders contributed money to fund the dirty activities.

4) My post, hours after Itumbi’s was to caution Mwaura and his team that their plans are known and that we would not entertain SILLY tactics and politics of dirt.

5) I challenge Mwaura to provide evidence that my SG Sifuna and I hired goons to disrupt a meeting organized by our boss HE Raila Odinga and I am ready to challenge him before the court of Law.

6) I find Mwaura’s claims childish, petty, silly and well orchestrated to aid him get away from his dirty tricks. He must take responsibility for what happened yesterday.

7) I am in the next few days moving to court to sue Mwaura for defamation and I am ready for the legal battle.