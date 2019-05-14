Leave alone Kilobi, COTU Boss Francis Atwoli talks of his admiration for KTN Anchor Sophia Wanuna

COTU boss Francis Atwoli on Sunday evening opened up to KTN’s Sophia Wanuna saying that he is her admirer whenever she broadcasts news.

In an exclusive interview with Sophia Wanunu on Sunday, Atwoli stated that he is a great fan of KTN moreso, Sophia Wanunu’s show broadcasts,

“I listen to you Sophia. I am a fan of KTN. I am your fan in particular; you as Sophia. Let me tell you, I listen to you carefully,” Atwoli charmingly told the news anchor during Checkpoint show on Sunday.

Last year, Atwoli’s relationship with another KTN news anchor Mary Kilobi hit the headlines.

The veteran trade unionist is known for his lavish lifestyle and his remarks to Wanuna elicited mixed reactions by Kenyans on Twitter (KOT).