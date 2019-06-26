Leaked Video between Erick Omondi and Hamisa Mobeto causes social media uproar

Comedian Eric Omondi broke up with his girlfriend of four and a half years Chantal Grazioli a few weeks ago.

In his lengthy Instagram message to Miss Chanty, the funny man noted that he will always have love for the Italian woman whom he met when she was only 19 years old.

The reason for their break up, he said, was because their paths were leading into different directions and she needed to focus on herself.

“As you move into your new phase in life with or without me, I want to wish you all the best my love,” the post read in part.

“The paths that brought us together are now facing different directions and as you move on in your path I WISH you the BEST life has to offer. I PRAY to GOD ALMIGHTY that he MAY keep you,” he continued.



Last week, Joe Muchiri, a friend of Eric’s and a producer at Capital FM left a comment under one of Miss Chanty’s posts saying that the comedian had been drinking too much since the break up.

But it seems like Eric has moved on with his life.

A video doing rounds on the interwebs show a sleeping Eric and right next to him is Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama, Hamisa Mobetto.

It is not clear when the video was taken.

The comedian is yet to comment on the matter.