Leaked inbox SMS : Comedian Jalang’o in a bitter exchange with blogger Allan Ouma

Radio host and comedian Phelix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalang’oo has found himself on the wrong line on social media after engaging in war of words with online blogger Allan Ouma who writes for Kenyan-times.com.

The two have differed in the past with the comedian claiming the guy uses a lot of negative energy on him.

Below is a script of Jalang’oo’s bitter comments to the blogger.

There is no truth….for along time i have seen your posts on me…now you even claim i forged my degree…even if its hate! This is the second time you are here on my messages!! Remember what you wrote on my page! Keep your negative energy to yourself bwana

Iam not your brother Ouma….You are one person who has constantly made negative comments about me! You are one person who has never seen anything positive in what I do! Yoy call it online but you are actually a bully here! See your posts and look at yourself ! You used your platform and allowed people to bully a 14 years old girl who was lost and allowed people to comment on your page! And you are here now advicing me! Advice yourself first!

So you are only happy abusing me in piblic on comments? So when I engage you now you want me to go on YouTube? Talk to me…today tell me all those things you always want to say about me! You abuse me but you think its ok then come here and say pole…Talking of time..it caught up long time and we have done our best with it! Do the same! We are not perfect but we dont abuse people online! Ok go do your stuff now!

Below are screenshots of the bitter conversation.

