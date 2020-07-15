Ladies, Lawyer Steve Ogolla is gone, union with Aoko Otieno, the straight shooting goddess of grammar was brewed in heaven. Surrender !

And this is how the conversation went na punde si punde, or is it ghafla bin vuu, she was taken. Well, it started jana when a Liberian man proposed to writer Aoko Otieno but then Lawyer Steve Ogola weighed in and inquired if indeed the bad ass writer, the goddess of grammar and straight talk was single, and this morning she confirmed she is very single BUT will not go with the hot Liberian dude, she may settle with Ogolla, a lawyer with a bias on governance, what a match!

Here is the conversation:

Aoko Otieno : What’s the worst that can happen if I go for this man? West Africa is too far, right? If I go to Liberia, who will infuriate, annoy, entertain you on these Zuckerberg and Jack streets? 😝

Steve Ogolla, Ja Ugenya, one of the few young lawyers who are more than just grammar, suits and common sense (Ni Manyora alisema some of these pseudo lawyers ni kizungu na basic sense)

“Is Aoko single? Asking for common sense.” I saw that post.

Well, Okil, will you be my entanglement?

Steve Ogolla: Aoko Otieno I’m in.

Meanwhile Aoko also revealed more about her move

You have called me a man for months😂😂, ati I’m a Sarkozy. Mara I’m Nyakundi hiding…I did not address it

You made posts for MONTHS how no man wants me, I’m single and bitter … I kept quiet

So finally, because I noticed people are beginning to believe I’m a man(some have come to my inbox asking, are you sure wewe si ki John flani masquerading as Aoko?) I decided to debunk that theory with a video.

And further allay claims that I want women to date broke men because I’m “singo” 😂😂 after numerous posts of “si you get hata a broke man for yourself”

Sasa I decided to address them after keeping quiet for so long. God knows I HAVE REALLY IGNORED THESE SNIDES FOR LONG.

Sometimes, silence means complacency. When you don’t address some of these things, people end up believing them. That’s why I broke my silence.

Ruto kept quiet for so long as his allies were hounded. Finally, he spoke! Said yes, “my honchos are being persecuted”

When Bill Clinton was first accused of fucking Monica, he tried to wade it off, tried silence, tried to ignore but that only exacerbated the concerns.

Finally, he came out to address them. Sometimes in life, silence is weakness. Silence is only golden when used in proper context.

The only reason you are all on my wall is because I’m RAW AND AUTHENTIC. That’s me. That’s not changing. My account reads

“Maverick” – it means someone who doesn’t follow rules

Bawdy- Someone who is vulgar

Then “writing is my raison d’etre” – writing is my reason for living

Meaning, before you follow me, my account tells you what to expect. Guys, please, feel free to unfollow or unfriend but my modus won’t change. I’m bawdy, raw, combative, unfettered and I don’t like being told what to do. I reiterate, accept that or fuck off.

We have Corona and unemployment to deal with. Hii ya Aoko ni ndogo, let’s not complicate shit. Just leave if you are dissapointed. Tafadhali

Steve Ogolla: Aoko Otieno you’re a beautiful and intelligent lady. Ignore those marauding lunatics.

Aoko Otieno: Steve Ogolla , Oh, My guy, my heart 🥰🥰🥰. Erokamano