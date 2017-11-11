“The Last Person I Had Sex With Was My Ex-wife 4 Years Ago” – Robert Burale

Robert Burale left many in a state of disbelief after he disclosed that the last time he had sexual intercourse was on August 18th, 2013.

“I am saying this live on TV because no woman can come and say she had sex with me, I haven’t had any bodily contact with a woman since August 18 2013 .Mine is like a presidential term.” Robert revealed on the Let’s Talk Show.

So how does he cope when the world is full of beautiful women? Through avoiding the whole situation altogether.

“The Bible says only a fool sits on fire and doesn’t expect his bosom to go on fire. What I do is that I don’t put myself in situations where I will get tempted. Because pastor you are, but this body is flesh and blood. If I invite a lady to the house, we watch a movie and I play some Kenny G music, eat some chicken, the next morning I will be doing bed gymnastics. The best thing is to avoid being in that situation. There is a time things got so bad, I went and sat with my watchman, he is a very boring man and he got my mind off sex.” He said.