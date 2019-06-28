Lamu senator Anwar Loitiptip set to marry Gov. Sonko’s daughter Saumu

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip has disclosed that he will exchange vows with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter.

Speaking to The Nairobian, the 33-year-old legislator stated that he and Saumu Mbuvi were planning to formalize their union after dating for a year.

Loitiptip revealed that they would have an elaborate Islamic wedding by the year’s end.

“I am in a serious relationship with Saumu and we are planning a lavish Islamic wedding whose date will be announced soon, probably towards the end of the year,” he asserted.

The Jubilee Senator, however, dismissed claims that he wanted to use Sonko’s name to gain political mileage.

“I made my way into politics through the support of Lamu electorate. Sonko is a good friend and I stand by him in his political ambitions,” he added.

Loitiptip also brushed off claims that he is married, adding that he was dating a police officer named Sophia Mohamed and they had ended things following disagreements over family, finance and career.

While referring to the Senator as her husband, Saumu clarified that he was not married.

“What is this I am seeing all over the media that my husband is married, yet I know he isn’t? I never heard of any wedding between him and any woman,” she explained.

Their relationship came to light on June 2, 2019 after the senator was attacked by unknown people while defending the governor’s daughter.

The two were ambushed by unknown people while leaving a club that is located on Thika Road.