KTN’s Betty Kyallo Finally Reveals Where She Gets Money for Expensive Cars and Business

She might not be earning peanuts, but Betty Kyallo’s flamboyant lifestyle has often caught the attention of the public.

Matters have not been helped when she admitted to have dated Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho but claimed they broke up.

In a recent interview with the Star, Ms. Kyallo who has opened an exquisite salon in Milimani area said to target only high end customers has revealed where she got the money to start the business.

“Not easy starting a business. Flair is one of the hardest things I have ever done. For any entrepreneur, funds is the hardest thing in this country. I had made some savings with my Sacco but it wasn’t enough to start Flair. I went to my bank and took a loan after we agreed on how much I was going to pay every month. I want to encourage anyone out there with a fantastic idea not to sit on it because of lack of funds, but visit their banks and apply for loans.”

Betty claims she is single but adds it has been not easy, and she has learnt a lot.

“It’s hard because at times, your child falls sick at night and you only have yourself and you to take the child to the hospital. It’s always better at least if you have somebody at least to help you. It’s not easy but at the same time, we land in different situations in this life. Sometimes you are a single parent, sometimes you might have your husband there, but they don’t help. Maybe they don’t come or you don’t go to see them. So I don’t see that being a single mother is a special thing, it’s like a responsibility because you have to balance between being a mother and a father, which is almost impossible. And if I am a woman, there’s nowhere I am going to fit into a father for my child but it’s doable. Having the right attitude is what we need. Everything you do, you should be able to move mountains.”

“I have met amazing people, but I want to package myself as a businesswoman, a mum and a potential partner in life. So that when I decide to get married again or start dating somebody, I’m bringing something to the table,” she says.

Adding: “And because of that packaging, I’m taking some time off. I have met quite a number of amazing people out there, but nachukua vitu pole pole. I take every day at a time, there’s no hurry. Niko tu sawa. Very single.”

Betty advises single women who are between 30-35 years old to take their time. “There’s no pressure. Just do things when you find that person who completes you.”

She is an easy target for trolls, but she has developed a thick skin for critics.

“I stopped being angry at haters because everybody is dealing with some sort of thing in their lives. There’s no one who’s perfect, even me. People look at me and say, ‘Betty I want to be happy like you’, but they don’t know the struggles we go through. Even the richest of the richest is struggling with something. And therefore, I just decide to ignore trolls. When I see something positive, I react to it and take it in. But anything that’s negative, supposed to downgrade me or demoralize me, I feel zero. It doesn’t get to me. I don’t believe in hating other people.”