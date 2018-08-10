KTN News Anchor Who Married Francis Atwoli Is 35 YEARS YOUNGER But Happy

KTN News anchor Mary Kilobi has confirmed that she is the newly wed wife to veteran Cotu Francis Atwoli.

Kilobi spoke out after a Bungoma politician Jack Wanami Wamboka, whom she had previously dated, accused Atwoli of snatching “his wife”.

The journalist, however, says that she had long cut ties with Wamboka – terming their courtship as “disastrous”.

Atwoli denied being a wife snatcher, adding that before marrying “his latest wife”, he had confirmed with the parents that she is single.

Kilobi confirmed that her marriage with Atwoli was formal, and that only death could set them apart.

“He proposed to me but I said no. But he insisted. He persistently stated that he was serious and would wait for even 1,000 years for me to say ‘yes’ and marry him”.

“I love Atwoli, he is a caring man who is always there for me. Given another chance, I will still fall in love with him,” the KTN News anchor told the Nairobian.

She was quick to add that the 35-year age gap was not an issue in their marriage.

“I have now realised that age should never be a key consideration in a relationship. Atwoli is that guy who is never bothered about mundane issues that sometimes break up marriages,” the 34-year old journalist said.

Atwoli, who is 69, is openly polygamous and often brags about the “many wives he has” although he does not reveal the number.